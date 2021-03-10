Seahawks Tender ERFA OL Kyle Fuller

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are tendering a contract to exclusive-rights free-agent OL Kyle Fuller on Wednesday.

Fuller, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was waived a year later and re-signed to the Texans’ practice squad.

From there, Fuller had brief stints with Washington and the Dolphins before the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad before getting promoted in December of 2019.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in nine games and made one start at center.