Seahawks To Hire Greg Olson For QBs Coach Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson as their new quarterback’s coach.

Olson interviewed for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job this offseason.

Olson, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears back in 2003 as their QB coach. Since then, he’s worked for the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Raiders before the Rams hired him as their QB coach in 2017.

He was then hired as the offensive coordinator of the Raiders in 2018, moving with them to Las Vegas before rejoining the Rams as an offensive assistant in 2022.

