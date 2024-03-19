Seahawks To Sign DT Johnathan Hankins

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are expected to sign veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to an undisclosed contract.

Reports had said that the Seahawks were a team to watch for Hankins, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Hankins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract last year before signing a three-year, $27 million contract that included $14.5 million guaranteed with the Colts.

Hankins was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $8 million when the Colts released him. The Raiders signed him back in September of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million deal.

Las Vegas traded Hankins to the Cowboys back in October of last year. He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Hankins appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks, and two pass defenses.