Seahawks Trying Out XFL DB Darren Evans

According to the XFL Twitter, the Seahawks are trying out DB Darren Evans at camp.

Evans, 25, went undrafted out of LSU after transferring from Nicholls State in 2022 before catching on with the Giants.

He was unable to crack their roster or practice squad before being drafted by the Arlington Renegades in the XFL Draft.

In 2023, Evans started seven of his nine games with Arlington, recording five tackles and one interception.