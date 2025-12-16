Seahawks Waive DB D’Anthony Bell

The Seattle Seahawks have waived DB D’Anthony Bell, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Bell, 29, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons.

Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

In 2025, Bell has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 15 total tackles and one tackle for loss.