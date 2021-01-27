Seahawks Waive OT Chad Wheeler Following Domestic Violence Arrest

The Seattle Seahawks officially waived OT Chad Wheeler on Wednesday following his recent arrest on suspicion of felony assault-domestic violence.

Wheeler is accused of strangling his girlfriend until she lost consciousness last weekend.

The Seahawks issued the following statement earlier in the day regarding Wheeler’s arrest:

Wheeler was arrested Saturday morning after an incident in the Seattle suburb of Kent.

The woman called the police from inside a locked bathroom and said she was being “killed.” Wheeler allegedly threw her on a bed and strangled her to the point she lost consciousness.

The woman was able to regain consciousness. Wheeler responded: “Wow, you’re alive?”

Wheeler suffers from bipolar disorder and has not been taking medication recently, according to the woman.

He officially posted bond of $400,000 Tuesday morning.

The NFL is investigating the situation, but he has since announced that he’s no longer pursing a football career.

Wheeler, 27, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2017. New York waived him with an injury settlement at the start of the 2019 season and caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad a month later.

Seattle eventually promoted him to their active roster but cut him loose and he was on and off of their practice squad last year.

Wheeler was going to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

For his career, Wheeler has appeared in 32 games for the Seahawks and Giants, making 19 starts.