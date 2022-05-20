Seahawks Waive QB Levi Lewis

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have waived undrafted QB Levi Lewis on Friday.

The @Seahawks made one roster transaction this afternoon. https://t.co/KiJx4MdL33 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 20, 2022

Lewis, 24, was named Second Team All-Sun Belt two times during his career with the UL Lafayette. He signed on with the Seahawks after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his five years with the team, Lewis started in 42 of 57 games and threw for 9,191 yards to go with 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed 286 times for 1,080 yards (3.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.