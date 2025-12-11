Seahawks Waive RB Cam Akers & CB Shaquill Griffin

The Seattle Seahawks have waived RB Cam Akers and CB Shaquill Griffin, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Akers, 26, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus when the Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers unfortunately tore his Achilles tendon for the second time in his career and was not re-signed after playing out his contract. He caught on with the Texans last July. From there, Houston traded Akers back to Minnesota in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers signed with the Saints this offseason in June but was let go during roster cuts. The Vikings then signed him to their active roster before recently cutting him loose. He then caught on with Seattle in late November.

In 2025, Akers has appeared in three game for the Vikings and rushed five times for 19 yards.

Griffin, 30, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

Griffin then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. The Jaguars released him last year, and he went on to sign a one-year contract with the Texans.

The Panthers would later claim Griffin off waivers in November. He finished out the year in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last offseason. He caught on with the Seahawks in July but was among their final roster cuts.

Seattle brought him back to the practice squad a few weeks later and he signed to the active roster in late November.

In 2025, Griffin has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and recorded seven total tackles.