Seahawks Want To Address LT Duane Brown’s Contract Next Year

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the Seahawks and LT Duane Brown, who is looking for a new contract from the team, are not in active extension negotiations right now.

According to Condotta, Seattle has told Brown that they want to keep him, but prefer to address his contract next year.

Condotta explains that the knee issues and Brown’s age, 36, are likely among the reasons the Seahawks have yet to offer him a new contract.

Brown is owed $11.35 million in 2021 and it’s clear the Seahawks think he’ll eventually end his “hold in.” Although, Brown did hold out as a member of the Texans back in 2017 before being traded to the Seahawks later that season.

Condotta mentions that Rams LT Andrew Whitworth‘s three-year, $30 million contract at the age of 38 could serve as a precedent for Brown.

Seahawks seventh-round pick Stone Forsythe is expected to start at left tackle in their preseason opener.

Seahawks S Jamal Adams is also trying to get a new contract from Seattle, so it appears the team will have a lot to sort out before the start of the regular season.

Brown, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

In 2020, Brown started all 16 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.