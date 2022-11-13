Seahawks Want To Bring Back Geno Smith & Drew Lock This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks hope to bring back QB Geno Smith this offseason as their quarterback of the future.

Rapoport adds Seattle would also like to re-sign QB Drew Lock, who entered the offseason as the favorite to win the competition for the starting job but was beaten out by Smith — who has been fantastic.

The Seahawks haven’t engaged in any contract talks with Smith yet, per Rapoport, but the plan is to do so after the season. They’ll also have the franchise tag available if necessary.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the next three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

In 2022, Smith has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 2,199 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Lock, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March.

In 2021, Lock appeared in six games for the Broncos and completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 787 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.