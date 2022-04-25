Seahawks Withdraw Exclusive Rights Tender To S Nigel Warrior

The Seattle Seahawks officially withdrew the exclusive rights tender they placed on S Nigel Warrior earlier this offseason.

Warrior, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens before being added to their practice squad at the start of the 2020 season.

Baltimore brought Warrior back on a futures contract last year before waiving him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

In 2021, Warrior appeared in four games for the Seahawks, recording one tackle for them.