Seahawks Won’t Franchise CB Shaquill Griffin Or RB Chris Carson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks don’t plan to place the franchise tag on CB Shaquill Griffin by today’s deadline.

Seattle still hopes to re-sign Griffin to a long-term deal even though he has the chance to test the market, per Rapoport.

The franchise tag for Griffin would have been in the range of $14-$15 million fully guaranteed for 2021.

Tom Pelissero reports the Seahawks will also decline to tag RB Chris Carson, making him a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent.

Griffin, 25, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of American University in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which includes a signing bonus of $758,620.

In 2020, Griffin appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 63 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass defenses.

Carson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $2.46 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Carson is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Carson appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 681 yards on 141 carries (4.8 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 37 receptions for 287 yards receiving and four touchdowns.