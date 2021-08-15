The Seattle Seahawks worked out three players on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.
The full list of players who tried out includes:
- T Dino Boyd
- LB Alex Tchangham
- DT Gerald Willis
Willis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Miami and signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Ravens. However, Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason.
Willis later signed on to the Dolphins’ practice squad and was eventually promoted to their active roster in November, but sustained a season-ending injury a month later. Miami waived Willis back in April and he was later claimed by the Packers, who opted to waive him back in July
In 2019, Willis appeared in two games and recorded two total tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!