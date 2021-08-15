The Seattle Seahawks worked out three players on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players who tried out includes:

T Dino Boyd LB Alex Tchangham DT Gerald Willis

Willis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Miami and signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Ravens. However, Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason.

Willis later signed on to the Dolphins’ practice squad and was eventually promoted to their active roster in November, but sustained a season-ending injury a month later. Miami waived Willis back in April and he was later claimed by the Packers, who opted to waive him back in July

In 2019, Willis appeared in two games and recorded two total tackles and no sacks.