Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Ruled Out With Knee Injury

The Seahawks quickly ruled out WR D.K. Metcalf on Sunday after he was carted to the locker room with a knee injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: WR DK Metcalf is Out (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 23, 2022

Metcalf, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and is set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022.

In 2022, Metcalf has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and recorded 30 receptions for 406 yards (13.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Metcalf as the news is available.