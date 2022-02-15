Sean McVay: “We’ll See” About Coaching In 2022

There has been increasing retirement speculation regarding Rams HC Sean McVay and the Super Bowl-winning coach has only fueled it with some of his comments.

Asked by the Los Angeles Times about whether he would return to coach the Rams in 2022 after winning a Super Bowl, McVay’s response was, “We’ll see.”

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now,” he added in response to another similar question. “I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

He acknowledged that if he does walk away at some point, having a Super Bowl ring would make that decision easier.

“I think you could definitely say that,” he said.

McVay is only 36, but there’s been a thought in league circles that the intensity with which he coached would be unsustainable and that McVay would eventually retire earlier than expected. In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, some comments he made about work-life balance and having a family stood out.

If McVay does not choose to walk away, he would be in line for a contract extension this offseason.

McVay, 36, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017.

In five seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 55-26 (67.9 percent) to go along with four playoff appearances (6-3 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl.

We’ll have more on McVay as the news is available.