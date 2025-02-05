Sean Payton Details The Broncos’ Needs This Offseason

When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Broncos HC Sean Payton said they are looking to improve several facets of the team this offseason. He mentioned needing a “joker” type of offensive playmaker at running back and tight end similar to what he had with the New Orleans Saints.

“A joker can be a tight end or running back that is exceptional. We were spoiled with Reggie Bush, Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara–those are interior either tight ends or running backs; they have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back. And then you, you get the matchups,” Payton said.

Payton elaborated that they are facing a lot of two-high defenses, which requires them to work the interior of the field. He also indicated a veteran wide receiver is among their needs, but is comfortable with players like Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin.

“I think wide receiver fits is a need, you know, we, I would say we’re stronger there than some would think with Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, there’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago,” Payton said.

Payton added they will look “closely” to improve their play in the middle of the field, mentioning inside linebacker and safety.

“We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. A few other positions,” Payton said.

Denver finished the season No. 20 in passing yards, No, 16 in rushing yards, and No. 19 in total offense.

Payton, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

Payton led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009. He signed a five-year contract with the Broncos in 2023.

For his career, Payton has put together a 179–114 (61.1 percent) overall record and is 9–9 in the postseason.