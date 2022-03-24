Second Grand Jury Declines To Charge Deshaun Watson

A grand jury in Brazoria County declined to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on any charges after a criminal complaint was presented against him on Thursday.

Watson was not charged criminally by Harris County grand jury on nine complaints and there are no pending complaints. They consider the matter to now be closed.

“After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes. Accordingly, this matter is closed,” Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a statement, via ESPN.com.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued the following statement regarding the Watson news:

“We continue to closely monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

A few weeks ago, Watson has been officially cleared of criminal charges by a Harris County grand jury.

Watson faced nine accusations and non were found to be criminal.

This opened the door for Watson to be traded and the Browns later reached an agreement to acquire him from the Texans.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns last week for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.