Seven Teams Have Expressed Trade Interest In Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

Tyler Dragon, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, reports seven teams have expressed interest in trading for Chiefs’ recently franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed.

The teams interested in Sneed include the Vikings, Colts, Titans, Patriots, Lions, Falcons, and Jaguars.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic previously reported that six teams have shown interest in a potential trade for Sneed, one of which may be Atlanta.

Kansas City recently placed the franchise tag on Sneed, which will cost them $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.

