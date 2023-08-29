Several Teams In Trade Market For Kicker, Including 49ers, Broncos & Rams

According to Dianna Russini, there are a number of teams exploring potential trades for help at kicker ahead of today’s roster cut deadline.

She says the 49ers, Broncos, Lions, Rams and Titans are all among the interested teams looking for a boost on special teams.

Here’s where things stand for each team:

San Francisco has third-round K Jake Moody and traded for veteran K Zane Gonzalez earlier this offseason. Both are hurt, however.

earlier this offseason. Both are hurt, however. The only kicker on the Broncos’ roster is Brett Maher but he’s yet to establish himself.

but he’s yet to establish himself. The Lions have both K Riley Patterson , acquired in a trade with the Jaguars, and K John Parker Romo on the roster.

, acquired in a trade with the Jaguars, and K on the roster. Los Angeles signed UDFA K Tanner Brown after the draft but he’s been shaky at times this preseason.

after the draft but he’s been shaky at times this preseason. The Titans cut both kickers who had been competing for the starting job this summer and wiped the slate clean.

At least one option for teams is Patriots veteran K Nick Folk, who has been drawing some trade interest. New England drafted K Chad Ryland in the fourth round and is expected to go with him.

We’ve already seen one kicker trade with the Browns acquiring Chargers veteran K Dustin Hopkins and cutting 2022 fourth-round K Cade York, who could catch on with one of these teams.

There are a number of notable veteran kickers still available too, including Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby. It’s possible teams prefer to find a younger option, however.

We’ll have more on the kicker market around the league as the news is available.