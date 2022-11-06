Several Teams Inquired About Trades For DeAndre Hopkins

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that several teams called the Cardinals to inquire about a trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins.

However, sources with knowledge of the situation told Rapoport that Cardinals GM Steve Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins. Rapoport does add that it’s unclear whether Keim wouldn’t have traded Hopkins at any price or if no team came close to offering what he wanted.

Rapoport mentions that while a deal didn’t get done before the deadline, there’s a chance teams could try again this offseason and see if Arizona is more open to trading away their veteran receiver.

Hopkins is owed $19.45 million in 2023 and another $14.915 million in 2024, but he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

Hopkins served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

In 2022, Hopkins has appeared in two games for the Cardinals and caught 22 passes for 262 yards receiving and one touchdown.