Several Teams Still Interested In Trading For Help At Receiver

According to Dianna Russini, there are still several teams looking hard at trading for a wide receiver before the start of the season.

She specifically lists the Raiders, Vikings, Jets and Steelers. A handful of those teams have come up in the last week as well.

Both the Jets and Steelers have No. 1 receivers but major questions up and down the rest of the depth chart. Minnesota faces injury questions to the rest of its starting trio outside of Justin Jefferson, and has been linked to former Viking and current Panthers WR Adam Thielen — though Carolina hasn’t been ready to part with him yet.

As for Las Vegas, it was just reported today that veteran WR Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade due to being unhappy with the lack of a contract extension in the final year of his deal. Should the Raiders capitulate to Meyers, they’d need help at receiver as well. Josina Anderson reports several teams have already expressed interest in Meyers.

The challenge for all those teams is that there’s a pretty high demand for receivers across the NFL and prices are high. The Broncos were able to flip WR Devaughn Vele for a fourth and seventh-round pick to the Saints last week.

However, some teams with some extra depth to spare include the Panthers, Patriots, Packers and Bills.

