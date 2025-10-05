Shedeur Sanders Expected To Start At Some Point This Season For Browns

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the expectation is that Shedeur Sanders will eventually play at some point this season for the Browns “when he’s ready.”

The Browns are starting rookie Dillion Gabriel against the Vikings today with Sanders operating as their No. 3 quarterback and not their backup.

Rapoport explains that the the Browns want Sanders to be successful when he gets his opportunity, as opposed to being thrown in the fire with a gameplan designed more for Gabriel than himself.

Rapoport adds that Sanders will get a a full week of practice and a game plan built for him when the time comes for him to start.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus. In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground. We’ll have more on Sanders as the news is available.