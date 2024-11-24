‘Significant Interest’ In QB Daniel Jones, At Least Six Teams To Watch

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings and Ravens are “two of the likeliest teams” to sign Daniel Jones once he clears waivers on Monday.

Jones is expected to sign with a contender and Schefter adds that these teams are “hardly the only ones” in the market for him.

According to Jordan Schultz, there is “significant interest” right now in Jones and the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins are all expected to pursue signing him once he clears waivers.

and are all expected to pursue signing him once he clears waivers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones could start out on a team’s practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster.

Rapoport speculation mentions the 49ers, Ravens and Raiders are three teams to watch for Jones.

The 49ers are dealing with an injury to Brock Purdy and could use some depth while the Raiders could use a bridge starter even if they end up adding a quarterback of the future next year.

Jay Glazer mentions that ten teams are currently looking to sign Jones and some are looking for him to be a starter this season.

Glazer adds that Jones is looking for a playoff team with an offensive coordinator he can learn from and who can help him rebuild his image following his release.

Jones is owed $11,833,333 for the rest of the season along with $23 million in injury guarantees beyond this season, so the cost is simply too prohibitive for a team to take on.

One benefit to signing Jones is that it could position a team to collect a 2026 compensatory pick should they allow Jones to depart in free agency and not sign any free agents that would impact the formula.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.