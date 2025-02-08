Some Trade Destinations To Keep An Eye For Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that executives around the NFL believe Rams WR Cooper Kupp will have a decent trade market, given that he’s a “quarterback-friendly, makes contested catches and is the type of first-one-in, last-one-out worker who resonates with a new team.”

Kupp isn’t the player he was a few years ago when he was the best receiver in the NFL, but he could certainly help a number of teams in 2025.

Fowler mentions that Kupp’s contract is an issue for teams, as he’s due $20 million in 2025 with $15 million of this guaranteed.

The Rams will very likely need to eat a portion of this to facilitate a trade, but it seems like they will be open to doing so.

Fowler offers some notes on the teams he’d keep an eye on as potential landing spots for Kupp:

An AFC executive tells Fowler that the Patriots would be “foolish” not to entertain a trade for Kupp, considering the current state of their receiving corps.

According to Fowler, the Steelers "looked into Kupp's market at the trade deadline."

Fowler believes Kupp and Lions QB Jared Goff could have "instant chemistry" if Detroit were willing to bring him in.

Fowler says the Commanders are a team that could be looking for another receiver to go along with Terry McLaurin.

are a team that could be looking for another receiver to go along with . Fowler doesn’t rule out the possibility of the Chiefs making a run at Kupp this offseason much like they did with DeAndre Hopkins last year.

NFLTR’s Tony Camino offered up five potential trade spots for Kupp earlier in the week, which includes some of the teams above.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kupp as the news is available.