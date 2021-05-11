Source: Bills Working Out CB Kyron Brown

A league source tells NFLTR that free agent CB Kyron Brown is scheduled to work out for the Bills on Wednesday.

Brown, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Akron following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Jets coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

New York eventually promoted Brown to the active roster in November. However, the Jets waived him with a failed physical designation last offseason and he reverted to their injured reserve.

From there, the Jets cut him loose last week.

In 2019, Brown appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded five total tackles.