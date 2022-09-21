Source: Titans Signing OT Christian Dilauro To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

A league source tells NFLTR that the Tennessee Titans are signing OT Christian Dilauro to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

  1. QB Logan Woodside
  2. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  3. WR Mason Kinsey
  4. DL Larrell Murchison
  5. OL Xavier Newman
  6. OL Jordan Roos
  7. OL Andrew Rupcich
  8. DL Sam Okuayinonu
  9. DL Jayden Peevy
  10. DB Theo Jackson
  11. TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
  12. WR Josh Gordon
  13. TE Kevin Rader
  14. LB Jack Gibbens
  15. DB Nate Brooks
  16. OLB Gerri Green
  17. DE Takk McKinley
  18. OT Christian Dilauro

DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad. 

The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only two days, however. He later caught on with the 49ers practice squad and re-signed in San Francisco on a futures deal for 2019. The 49ers waived him at the beginning of August and he caught on with the Texans before ending up on their practice squad. 

After being released by the Texans, DiLauro signed with the Steelers practice squad before joining the Titans last year. 

In 2021, DiLauro appeared in one game for the Titans. 

