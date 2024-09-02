Source: Titans Worked Out QB Chris Oladokun

A league source tells NFLTR that the Titans brought in free agent QB Chris Oladokun for a workout on Monday.

The Titans did not, however, sign Oladokun to a contract following the tryout.

Oladokun, 26, was a seventh-round pick to the Steelers back in 2022. He was waived at the end of training camp in 2022 and was brought back to Pittsburgh right after on the practice squad.

In February of 2023, the Chiefs signed Oladokun off the Steelers’ practice squad. Kansas City brought him back on a future contract before releasing him at the end of camp.

From there, Oladokun was on and off of the Chiefs’ roster.

Kansas City opted to waive Oladokun coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Samford, Oladokun appeared in 19 games and threw for 2,279 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 517 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of two seasons.