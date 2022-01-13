Statements From Texans GM Nick Caserio & Owner Cal McNair On Decision To Fire David Culley

The Houston Texans made the decision to fire HC David Culley on Thursday, despite one season in charge of the team.

The team has issued the following statements regarding the move:

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio:

“Earlier today, I met with David Culley and Tim Kelly to inform them we will be moving in a different direction at the head coach and offensive coordinator positions. I came to this difficult but necessary decision after reviewing our football operation. While a change after one season is unusual, we had philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for our program moving forward. We appreciate Coach Culley for helping us navigate through a difficult season, but it is my responsibility to make decisions that I feel are best for our organization. The search for the next coach of the Houston Texans will begin immediately.”

Texans owner Cal McNair:

“We are grateful for the energy and passion David brought to our organization throughout last season. We wish him, his wife Carolyn and their entire family nothing but the best moving forward. I have entrusted Nick Caserio to lead football performance and I have complete confidence he will find the best leader for our team. These decisions are difficult, but Nick believed it was necessary for the future of our organization. We look forward to continuing to build our roster and finding the right coach to lead us forward.”

David Culley:

“I loved every minute of being the head coach of the Houston Texans. I appreciate the players and coaches for staying the course with me through the ups and downs of our season. I’m disappointed we didn’t win more games and I won’t have a chance to improve on the lessons I’ve learned, but I fully understand this is a bottom-line business and I didn’t do enough. I want to thank the McNair Family and Nick Caserio for giving me this opportunity, I am forever grateful for the experience. I wish this team and organization the best, they are building a special program and I truly believe the future is bright for Texans fans.”

The Texans will launch their second head-coaching search in as many years in the coming days.

Reports have linked former Patriot coaches Jerod Mayo and Brian Flores to the Texans’ vacancy, given their ties to Caserio.

We’ll have more regarding the Texans as the news is available.