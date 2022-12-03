Steelers Activate DE DeMarvin Leal, Place CB Ahkello Witherspoon On IR

The Steelers announced on Saturday that they are activating DE DeMarvin Leal from injured reserve and placing CB Ahkello Witherspoon on the list.

We have activated DE DeMarvin Leal from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster and placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/ngqGpTW88r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 3, 2022

Leal, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers.

During his three-year college career, Leal appeared in 35 games and made 29 starts, recording 133 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and one interception.

In 2022, Leal has played in five games for the Steelers and made one start, recording nine tackles and three pass deflections.