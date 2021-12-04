Steelers Activate DL Carlos Davis From IR, Elevate OL Chaz Green

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve activated DL Carlos Davis from injured reserve and elevated OL Chaz Green to their active roster.

We have activated DL Carlos Davis from the Reserve/Injured List & elevated OL Chaz Green from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster as a COVID-19 replacement. @BordasLaw https://t.co/exFE7pL6v5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2021

Davis, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He’s in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2020, Davis appeared in seven games and recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and no sacks.