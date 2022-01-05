Steelers Activate LB Devin Bush & DE Chris Wormley, Among Other Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have activated six players from the COVID-19 list including OT Zach Banner, LB Devin Bush, DB Arthur Maulet, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Joe Schobert, and DE Chris Wormley.

— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 5, 2022

Bush, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh trade up to get him and parted with first-, second-, and third-round picks to do so.

Bush is in the third year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. Pittsburgh will have a fifth-year option to decide on for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Bush has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 66 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recover, and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 77 linebacker out of 80 qualifying players.

Wormley, 28, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick last year in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a two-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Wormley has appeared in 14 games and recorded 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.