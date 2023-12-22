Steelers Activate S Elijah Riley, Make Four Other Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they activated S Elijah Riley from injured reserve.

Pittsburgh also promoted LB Kyron Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster, elevated LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe from the practice squad, and released RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Riley, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Eagles, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Eagles re-signed Riley to their practice squad and he was later promoted to the active roster. Philadelphia cut Riley again the following preseason and brought him back to the practice squad but he was signed away by the Jets.

New York waived Riley coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he was claimed by the Steelers.

In 2023, Riley has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.