Steelers Activate WR Diontae Johnson From IR, Place TE Pat Freiermuth On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve activated WR Diontae Johnson from injured reserve and placed TE Pat Freiermuth on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Freiermuth will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Johnson, 27, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Steelers and caught three passes on six targets for 48 yards.