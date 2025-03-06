Steelers Agreeing To Revised Deal with LB Cole Holcomb For $4M In Cap Space

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are agreeing to a revised deal with LB Cole Holcomb to create $4 million in cap space.

Holcomb has been out since November 2nd, 2023 with a dislocated knee but is expected to play in 2025.

Holcomb, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019 out of North Carolina. He played out his four-year, $2,754,884 contract with the team and signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Steelers back in March 2023.

In 2023, Holcomb appeared in eight games and recorded 54 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.