Steelers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve signed P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara to their practice squad and released DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns from the unit.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

Stephens, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He also played for the Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, and Dolphins in the past three seasons.

He signed on with Washington back in May but was among their final roster cuts this preseason. He’s had stints with the Ravens and Seahawks before signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad a few months ago.

In 2020, Stephens played in 13 games for Seattle, totaling three tackles and no interceptions.