Steelers Announce Seven Roster Moves, Including Activating CB Joe Haden

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of their Week 18 game with the Ravens, including activating CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green from the COVID-19 list. The team also placed WR James Washington on the list.
Aside from elevating G Rashaad Coward to the active roster, the Steelers released DE Isaiah Buggs and WR Tyler Vaughns, They also signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad.
Haden, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2010. He was in the fourth year of his six-year, $74.678 million contract when the Browns officially cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2017.
The Steelers quickly signed Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract soon after he was cut and re-signed him to a two-year, $22 million extension. He’s currently in the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2021 season.
In 2021, Haden has appeared in 11 games and recorded 34 tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six pass defenses.
