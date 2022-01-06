Steelers Announce Three Moves, Including Placing WR Diontae Johnson On COVID List

The Steelers announced three moves on Thursday morning, including placing WR Diontae Johnson and C Kendrick Green on the COVID-19 list. The team also restored DT Daniel Archibong to the practice squad.

We have:

• Placed WR Diontae Johnson & C Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Restored DT Daniel Archibong to the practice squadhttps://t.co/YClGA03iAa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2022

Johnson, 25, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and caught 100 passes for 1,110 yards (11.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

We will have more news on Johnson as it becomes available.