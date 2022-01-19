Steelers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced three moves on Wednesday including signing LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal and signed DB Isaiah Johnson and WR Steven Sims to futures contracts.

• Signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract

• Signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract

• Signed DB Isaiah Johnson & WR Steven Sims to Reserve/Future contracts

Kuntz, 26, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Duquesne back in 2017. He lasted just a few days in New England before he was waived at the start of the regular season. From there, Kuntz caught on with the Broncos before eventually signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2019.

After a brief stint in the XFL, Kuntz signed on with the Steelers in March of last year and has bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2021, Kuntz appeared in all 17 games as the Steelers’ long snapper.