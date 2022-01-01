Steelers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Karl Joseph and DE Isaiah Buggs from the COVID-19 list and signed LB Tegray Scales from the Bengals’ practice squad.

Joseph, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph was once again an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Raiders in April. The Raiders released Joseph in September, and Joseph signed with the Steelers’ practice squad soon after.

In 2021, Joseph appeared in two games for Pittsburgh and recorded two total tackles and one pass defended.