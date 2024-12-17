Steelers Announced Two Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed OL John Leglue to the practice squad and released OLB Ade Ogundeji in a corresponding move.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DL Jacob Slade OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson LB Devin Harper WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) CB D’Shawn Jamison OLB Eku Leota DB Zyon Gilbert (Injured) NT Breiden Fehoko RB Aaron Shampklin OT Dylan Cook TE Matt Sokol WR Jamal Agnew DB Eric Rowe LB Julius Welschof RB Jonathan Ward OL John Leglue

Leglue, 28, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane in 2019. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Saints’ practice squad shortly after.

The Packers signed Leglue to their active roster late in the season but waived him coming out of camp in 2020. He caught on with the Steelers and signed a futures deal for 2021.

Leglue was re-signed to the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason in 2021 and was later promoted to the active roster. He spent 2022 on Pittsburgh’s practice squad, then signed a futures deal with the Titans in 2023. However, he didn’t make the team in camp.

The Falcons signed Leglue to their practice squad late in the year and signed him to a futures deal for 2024. After he was cut again coming out of the preseason, he returned to Pittsburgh on the practice squad.

For his career, Leglue has appeared in seven games and made five starts at guard.