Steelers Assistant HC John Mitchell Announces Retirement After 29 Years With Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that veteran assistant HC John Mitchell has elected to retire after spending 29 years with the organization.

Mitchell, 71, was hired as the Steelers’ defensive line coach in 1994 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2007. He continued coaching Pittsburgh’s defensive line until 2017 and remained on Mike Tomlin‘s staff as assistant head coach since 2018.

He is a former seventh-round pick by the 49ers in 1973 but never played a game. He quickly began his coaching career as Alabama’s defensive ends coach in 1973 and became Arkansas’ defensive line coach from 1977-1982. From there, he was the Birmingham Stallions’ linebackers coach in the USFL from 1983-1985 and was Temple’s DL coach in 1986.

Mitchell was hired as LSU’s OLBs coach from 1987-1989 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1990. He began his NFL coaching career in 1991 as the Browns’ defensive line coach until 1993 and then landed in Pittsburgh the following season.