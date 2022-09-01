Steelers Claim LB Jamir Jones, Cut LB Derrek Tuszka

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they claimed LB Jamir Jones off of waivers from the Jaguars and released LB Derrek Tuszka in a corresponding move on Thursday.

We have claimed LB Jamir Jones off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars and released LB Derrek Tuszka. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 1, 2022

Jones, 23, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in April of 2020 but was cut loose after a few months.

Jones signed with the Steelers last offseason and managed to make the roster coming out of training camp but was later cut. Jones caught on with the Rams in September before being waived in December, where he finished out the year in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars re-signed him to an exclusive rights deal this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Steelers, Rams, and Jaguars and recorded 15 total tackles.