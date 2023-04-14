Steelers Claim P Braden Mann Off Waivers From Jets

According to Field Yates, the Steelers claimed P Braden Mann off of waivers from the Jets on Friday.

Mann, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,472,099 deal that included a $177,099 signing bonus.

New York waived him earlier this week after being unable to find a trade partner for the punter. Mann will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Mann appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and totaled 3,889 yards on 83 attempts (46.9 YPA) to go along with 27 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.