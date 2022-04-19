Steelers Claim WR Miles Boykin Off Waivers From Ravens

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Steelers have claimed WR Miles Boykin off waivers from the Ravens on Tuesday.

Boykin was a somewhat surprising cut by the Ravens on Monday, but it looks like he’ll be staying in the division.

Boykin, 25, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus.

For his career, Boykin has appeared in 40 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.