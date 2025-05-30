Steelers Cut DE Blake Mangelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they released undrafted DE Blake Mangelson on Friday.

We have released DE Blake Mangelson. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 30, 2025

Mangelson, 23, caught on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU earlier this month. He signed a three-year, $3 million rookie contract.

During his college career, Mangelson appeared in 41 games and recorded 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.