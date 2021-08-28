Steelers Cut Nine Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve cut nine players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players.

The full list includes:

Brooks-James, 26, originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in May of 2019. Atlanta waived Brooks-James coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

After being cut by Tampa Bay, Brooks-James caught on with the Steelers practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster but was waived in November.

The Vikings signed him to their practice squad in December and re-signed him to a futures deal for 2020. He was later cut loose coming out of training camp. He caught on with the Falcons late in the season and signed a futures deal for 2021 but was waived in July.

Brooks-James returned to the Steelers a few weeks ago.

In 2019, Brooks-James appeared in three games with the Steelers and rushed eight times for seven yards and added 32 kickoff return yards.