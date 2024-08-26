Per Mark Kaboly, the Steelers cut three more players on Monday as they trim their roster to 53 players, including K Matthew Wright, DB Kyler McMichael, and OL Anderson Hardy.

Wright, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons before catching on with the Patriots. He then had a second stint as a member of the Panthers as an injury replacement for K Eddy Pineiro before rejoining the Steelers for another stint in Pittsburgh.

In 2023, Wright appeared in one game for the Panthers and attempted one field goal which he missed.