Steelers Cutting WR/KR Gunner Olszewski

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are releasing WR Gunner Olszewski on Friday.

Olszewski, 26, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and was able to earn a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he caught on with the Steelers back in March.

In 2023, Olszewski has appeared in two games for the Steelers and recorded two kickoff returns for 24 yards and one punt return for eight yards.