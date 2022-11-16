Steelers Designate DE DeMarvin Leal To Return From IR

The Steelers have designated DE DeMarvin Leal to return from injured reserve.

DE DeMarvin Leal returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.https://t.co/nGd73V2nd8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 16, 2022

Leal, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers.

During his three-year college career, Leal appeared in 35 games and made 29 starts, recording 133 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and one interception.

In 2022, Leal has played in five games for the Steelers and made one start, recording nine tackles and three pass deflections.