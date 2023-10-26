Steelers Designate DL Cameron Heyward To Return From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have designated DL Cameron Heyward to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Heyward to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s recovering from an early-season groin injury and will be a huge boost to Pittsburgh’s defense whenever he can get back in the lineup. The initial timeline given for his injury was about eight weeks.

Heyward, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

He’s due base salaries of $15.85 million and $16 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Heyward started all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 74 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.